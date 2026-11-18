Paju, South Korea: United States soldiers participated in the US Army Pacific Best Medic Competition, a tactical and medical endurance contest where teams compete across simulated combat scenarios to determine the top medics. The event was held near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea.

The soldiers were seen loading and dragging casualty dummies on Army litters. They rendered simulated treatment before evacuating casualties to medical trucks.

The winners from this competition will represent USARPAC [US Army Pacific] at the Army Best Medic competition in 2027, says Jennifer A. Francis, Command Sergeant Major of the 18th Theatre Medical Command.

"The significance of this event allows our medics to train as we fight. We are preparing for holding our casualties longer than an hour to 4 hours", she added.