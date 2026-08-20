Watch: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Enjoys Shikara Ride In Dal Lake

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor enjoyed a scenic shikara ride on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake on Wednesday during his first official diplomatic visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after landing, Gor met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence. He described the region as an "important part of India". Aside from his lake ride starting at Nehru Park, the ambassador visited the historic Pari Mahal. Gor, who also serves as US President Donald Trump's special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, was scheduled to continue his diplomatic tour by traveling to Ladakh on Thursday.