Unknown Devotee Gifts Rs 27 Lakh Marble Slabs Engraved With Sai Baba’s 11 Teachings In Shirdi

Shirdi: An unidentified devotee has offered a unique and valuable gift to Sai Baba in Shirdi, with three magnificent marble slabs engraved with the saint’s 11 sacred teachings and adorned with a gold coating. Specially procured from Rajasthan, each slab weighs nearly 2.5 tonnes, taking the combined weight of all three to 7.5 tonnes. The total value of the slabs is estimated at nearly Rs 27 lakh, according to Goraksh Gadilkar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

The three pristine white marble slabs were specially brought from Rajasthan, with Sai Baba’s 11 teachings engraved on them in an intricate and attractive design. The teachings have been inscribed in both Marathi and Hindi.

Gadilkar stated that Sai Baba’s 11 teachings convey messages of faith, patience and equality. The engraved teachings are intended to inspire devotees to follow the principles of trust, compassion and dedication in their daily lives.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has installed the three marble slabs at important locations within the temple complex, including the premises near the Prasadalaya, where devotees gather to receive prasad. As a result, visitors coming for darshan and prasad can now read Sai Baba’s 11 teachings during their visit.