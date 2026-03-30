WATCH | Amit Shah Speaks On Deadline To Eliminate Naxals In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is speaking on making India Naxal-free in the Lok Sabha. The speech is delivered with just one day to go before the Centre's March 31 deadline to remove Naxalism.

Previously, Shah has stressed the need for smooth coordination between states and central agencies and said that the remaining Naxals must not be allowed to flee to other states.

Earlier, Shah chaired a security review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Raipur. It was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary, Director-Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and home secretaries and Director-Generals of Police (DGs) in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.