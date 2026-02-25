Ujjain Temple Decorated With Rs 1.31 Crore In Currency Notes After Mahashivratri

Ujjain: The Budheshwar Mahadev Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 1.31 crore as part of a special ritual following Mahashivratri, temple authorities said. The temple is located about 52 kilometres from the district headquarters in Badnagar tehsil.

Temple committee member Aishwarya Singh Songara said notes ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 500 were used in the decoration, and the entire arrangement took around 48 hours to complete. “This year, currency worth approximately Rs 1.31 crore was used to decorate the temple,” he said.

Despite the substantial amount used in the decoration, no police personnel or private security guards are deployed at the site, temple authorities said. Temple priest Mahesh Sharma and devotee Radheshyam said the amount used for decoration has increased over the years.

Temple committee member Sandeep said the currency notes are voluntarily donated by devotees, some contributing Rs 50,000 while others donate Rs 5 lakh or even Rs 10 lakh. Proper accounts are maintained, and the entire amount is returned to the devotees after the decoration period concludes, he added.