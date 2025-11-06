ETV Bharat / Videos

Ujjain Family Creates Unique Mahakal-Themed Wedding Invitation With Sacred Ashes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST

Ujjain: The wedding season in Ujjain has begun with a unique creation that has caught everyone's attention. The Goyal family from Azad Nagar has designed an extraordinary wedding invitation for their son's marriage, featuring symbols of devotion to Lord Mahakal.

The invitation card, crafted by 10 family members over a month, includes a trident (Trishul), Damru, and Rudraksha beads. Each card also carried sacred ashes offered to Baba Mahakal, collected from the temple over two months. Instead of traditional yellow rice, the family chose to include Mahakal's ashes, saying that nothing in Ujjain can begin without the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Harsiddhi.

The groom, Parth Goyal, will marry Komal from Bhopal on November 27, 2025. The family made 400 such cards, each costing about Rs 250, with the total expense reaching Rs 1 lakh.

According to Sachin Goyal, the groom's father, the idea came from his wish to make a wedding card that no one would throw away. "People often discard invitation cards after the event. I wanted to create something spiritual and meaningful that everyone would preserve," he said. The design also highlights Malwa's folk culture through Mandana art, traditional wall decorations made using rice paste and white clay. Children from Ujjain's Sevadham Ashram also joined hands with the family in making the cards.

