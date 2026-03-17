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Two-year-old Child Survives 50-Foot Well Fall in Karnataka, Rescued By Local Social Worker

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A two-year-old child who accidentally fell into a 50-foot-deep well was rescued by a local man in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Uttara Kannada: A two-year-old child escaped unhurt after falling into a 50-foot-deep open well in Kasturba Nagar of Sirsi city in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Monday, with the help of a local resident.

The child, identified as Bhuvi, was playing in the yard of the house as usual on Monday afternoon when she accidentally slipped into the open well. Family members, who were busy with household chores, realised she was missing around lunch time and began searching. 

On being alerted, local social worker Payyu Chavati rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue. Using the rope, he climbed down into the deep well, where the child had managed to cling to a motor pipe, her clothes entangled, helping her survive for over 30 minutes. 

The fact that the child did not suffer even a minor injury despite falling from such a height surprised everyone. Payya Chavati carefully reached the child, who clung tightly to him, and with the help of locals above, both were safely pulled out. As the child came up safely, grandmother Jayamma and the family members burst into tears. Chavati’s bravery and timely intervention have been widely praised by residents across the city.

Uttara Kannada: A two-year-old child escaped unhurt after falling into a 50-foot-deep open well in Kasturba Nagar of Sirsi city in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Monday, with the help of a local resident.

The child, identified as Bhuvi, was playing in the yard of the house as usual on Monday afternoon when she accidentally slipped into the open well. Family members, who were busy with household chores, realised she was missing around lunch time and began searching. 

On being alerted, local social worker Payyu Chavati rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue. Using the rope, he climbed down into the deep well, where the child had managed to cling to a motor pipe, her clothes entangled, helping her survive for over 30 minutes. 

The fact that the child did not suffer even a minor injury despite falling from such a height surprised everyone. Payya Chavati carefully reached the child, who clung tightly to him, and with the help of locals above, both were safely pulled out. As the child came up safely, grandmother Jayamma and the family members burst into tears. Chavati’s bravery and timely intervention have been widely praised by residents across the city.

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TAGGED:

UTTARA KANNADA
KARNATAKA
KASTURBA NAGAR
CHILD SURVIVES 50 FOOT WELL FALL

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