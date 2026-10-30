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Two Men Risk Lives To Rescue Children Swept Away By Floodwaters

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Two Men Risk Lives To Rescue Children Swept Away By Floodwaters (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Donkuru, a coastal village in the Ichchapuram Mandal of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, has turned into a rushing river. A video came up showing an incident from Thursday in which two children were caught in the currents and swept away by the floodwaters. Witnessing the situation, bystanders raised an alarm. 

Two men, Budda Lokesh and Janakiram, a local dealer from the nearby village, spotted the children. They plunged into the raging floodwaters, risking their own lives and rescued the children. The residents highly praised the men for their bravery and heroic act.

Recently, several districts in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Arnab. The cyclone has damaged roads, vehicular traffic was disrupted by fallen trees, blocking roads in several areas. The cyclone also left a severe impact on the power infrastructure across the state.

Donkuru, a coastal village in the Ichchapuram Mandal of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, has turned into a rushing river. A video came up showing an incident from Thursday in which two children were caught in the currents and swept away by the floodwaters. Witnessing the situation, bystanders raised an alarm. 

Two men, Budda Lokesh and Janakiram, a local dealer from the nearby village, spotted the children. They plunged into the raging floodwaters, risking their own lives and rescued the children. The residents highly praised the men for their bravery and heroic act.

Recently, several districts in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Arnab. The cyclone has damaged roads, vehicular traffic was disrupted by fallen trees, blocking roads in several areas. The cyclone also left a severe impact on the power infrastructure across the state.

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TAGGED:

DONKURU VILLAGE
ICHCHAPURAM MANDAL
CHILDREN SWEPT AWAY FLOODWATERS

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