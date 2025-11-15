Two-Day Car Rally Through Scenic Coffee Plantations Flagged-Off In Kodagu

Kodagu: The third round of the Indian National Rally Championship was flagged off from Ponnampet in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Saturday. The rally started from the CIT College Campus in the city, with the participants driving through the scenic coffee plantations in the district.

Dean Masceranhas, a participant from Mangaluru, said that it's a great opportunity to be in Kodagu and drive in these technical stages. "It's been a good two days of recce," he said and explained that these stages are quite twisty, technical, proper forest roads and quite fast in certain sections.

According to him, roads are quite rough this year, and as there was quite a bit of rain, the stages have deteriorated a bit, but drivers are prepared and ready to face the challenge.

A total of 58 drivers, including some women from various states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra and even as far as the north east, are participating in it.

Tarishi Vikram, a participant from Chikmaglur, said, "To all the girls out there, we all can do it. Go for your dreams, everyone is always there to support you."

Another participant from Meghalaya explained that the coffee estates are very challenging and interesting at the same time. "This year's track is also a mix of both, so a bit of a challenge. Also, a fast track at the same time, so it looks very exciting," the participant from Meghalaya said.

To ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public, the cars will avoid public roads and only drive through the coffee plantations. The participants will cover 12 stages over two days before the rally concludes on Sunday, with winners awarded special prizes.