Turkey's 'Simit' Bagel: Iconic Streetfood Becomes Country's Inflation Benchmark

Istanbul: Turkey's traditional "simit" bagels, sold in every corner of Istanbul, have become the key symbol for price increases in a country where, in less than five years, the price has jumped from 3 to 20 Turkish lira (40 euro cents). As Turkey's inflation remains sky-high (31% annual inflation as of last November), many Turks complain that even their diet's most basic staple is slipping out of reach.

For vendors, Simit remains a lifeline for customers struggling to manage expenses. "If you want to grab a bite to eat, you won't get away with spending less than 600-700 liras (13 euros)," said simit seller Davut Aydogan.

"So people buy two or three simits, drink some tea, fill their stomachs and leave. Sales don't change, you see. Because, as they say, it's the poor man's hope. The cheapest thing is still the simit, always the simit," he said.

However, Davut criticised the situation, calling the repeated price hikes "immoral." Young people feel the pressure too. University student, Alp Ata Turkoglu, said that paying 20 lira for a simit shows how bad the economy has become.

Although minimum wage has been raised to 28,075 liras, he questioned how families are expected to survive. "Even if a family had a cup of tea and a simit at every meal, it wouldn't be enough," he said, adding that people are struggling just to make it into 2026.

An unemployed resident, Can Deneri, labelled the 'rising rent' as "another major burden." "Today, you pay 30,000 lira (594 euros) in rent. Even if you live with two people, you have to pay at least half of that in rent, plus bills and so on. On top of that, you have kitchen expenses," he said. "Your minimum wage always ends up in the red, every month," Deneri added.