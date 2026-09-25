Watch: Spectacular Bagh Savari Procession In Tirumala

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Spectacular 'Bagh Savari' Procession in Tirumala (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tirumala: The 'Bagh Savari' festival was celebrated with great grandeur on Thursday evening in Tirumala, located in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. It is customary to conduct this festival on the day following the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara. Initially, the deity of Lord set out from the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam and proceeded in a counter-clockwise direction ('apradakshina') to the Ananthalwar Garden. 

After receiving special prayers there, the deity returned to the temple. Earlier, descendants of Ananthalwar recited the 'Nalayara Divya Prabandham' at the Purushaivari Garden, situated to the southwest of the main temple in Tirumala hills.

Tirumala: The 'Bagh Savari' festival was celebrated with great grandeur on Thursday evening in Tirumala, located in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. It is customary to conduct this festival on the day following the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara. Initially, the deity of Lord set out from the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam and proceeded in a counter-clockwise direction ('apradakshina') to the Ananthalwar Garden. 

After receiving special prayers there, the deity returned to the temple. Earlier, descendants of Ananthalwar recited the 'Nalayara Divya Prabandham' at the Purushaivari Garden, situated to the southwest of the main temple in Tirumala hills.

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TAGGED:

TTD
SRI VENKATESWARA
SRIDEVI AND BHUDEVI
BAGH SAVARI PROCESSION
TIRUMALA

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