'You Are Disgusting, Put Yourself In Shape, You Look Like Hell': Trump Snaps At Reporter

US President Donald Trump on Thursday bristled when a reporter asked whether he had cancelled plans to travel to Kansas because of his health. “You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect,” Trump snapped. The US President also called the reporter a "disgusting" person and way out of shape".

"You are sick to ask that question. Who are you with? Look at this guy. He's way out of shape. I don't feel I have to go to Kansas. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell," Trump rebutted.

The president further said he’s not travelling to Kansas, where GOP Sen. Roger Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton, "because he’s doing very well,” an apparent reference to Marshall.

The US President had cancelled weekend rallies in Iowa and Kansas, opting instead to support Republican candidates with a “72-hour sprint” of rallies by phone rather than in person. The Republican National Committee called it a move that would maximise Trump's ability to speak to voters nationwide. The RNC said telerallies are planned for nearly 20 states, and more may be announced.

It was an abrupt shift in Trump’s pledge to push through the final days of the campaign, doing rally after rally to galvanise his supporters. There were signs the travel and long speeches had caught up with him. On Monday, in Corinth, Mississippi, Trump — whose voice has grown raspy — told the crowd, “God didn’t make your vocal cords to do a rally every day.”