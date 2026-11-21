Washington: US President Donald Trump holds a reception for the United States Marine Corps band at the White House, where he, along with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White, gives them a "bonus" check of $500,000, rewarding the military musicians for their performances at major White House events, including this summer's UFC Freedom 250 fight.

Both Trump and White noted how impressed they were by the band’s ability to mimic known recordings of songs they were playing.

“The quality of the music was equal to the experience itself. As Dana and I were walking out, we heard 'Cucurrucucu,' which was dedicated to the Mexican champion who also won. We recognised many of the different songs playing, but they sounded even better than the originals. We initially thought it was a recording and remarked, 'Nobody can play that well,'” Trump recalled, reflecting on June’s UFC cage match at the White House.

"And it turned out it was these incredibly talented people that are with us. And I said, Dana, we got to give them a big bonus here for the job they did," Trump said, adding, "And, I mean, I will tell you, this wasn't -- doesn't involve Dana as much, but they also played for the president of China, who came here a few weeks ago, and for King Charles."

Realising how many musicians had played the event, about 170, he said, Trump says he and White upped their joint gift from $200,000 to $500,000. “It’s our honour because that’s a good little amount of money, and it’s really fantastic,” Trump said. If the $500,000 were split evenly among the 170 musicians Trump said comprise the band, that comes out to just under $3,000 per musician.