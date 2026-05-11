Passenger Narrowly Escapes Death While Boarding Train At Durg Station

Durg: A middle-aged passenger had a close shave on Monday while boarding the Barauni-Gondia Express that had already departed the Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh.

He ran alongside the train, reached one of the coaches, and attempted to climb inside. However, he lost his balance while trying to step onto the moving train and accidentally fell into the gap between the train and the platform. As his body remained upright, he didn't suffer any fatal injury. Before onlookers could rush to his aid, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Niranjan rushed to the spot and pulled him out safely.

Onlookers said the train had only just departed the platform and its speed was relatively low. "Had the RPF constable not pulled the passenger out in the nick of time, a major tragedy could have occurred," they said.

The passenger has been admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be out of danger. The victim expressed his gratitude to Niranjan for saving his life.

"People should ensure their own safety and that of their families while on the platform. All safety protocols must be strictly adhered to—both on the platform and inside the train—when boarding or travelling. The responsibility for a passenger's safety ultimately lies in their own vigilance," Niranjan said.

Railway officials said attempting to board a train by running alongside it puts one's own life in danger.