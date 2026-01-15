Traditional Ram Fights Add Colour To Sankranti Festivities In Bapatla

Bapatla: Sankranti celebrations are reaching their peak across Andhra Pradesh, bringing with them a vibrant mix of tradition, culture, and rural sports. As part of the festive activities, traditional ram fights were organised in Annambhotlavari Palem village of Parchur mandal in Bapatla district, attracting large crowds and creating an atmosphere of excitement.

Participants brought well-trained rams from various regions to take part in the competitions. The animals were carefully prepared for the event, and their owners displayed great pride in showcasing their strength and fighting skills. The contests were held in an open ground, where spectators gathered in large numbers to witness the thrilling bouts.

According to the organisers, these competitions are conducted every year during Sankranti to preserve traditional rural sports. They said such events have been part of village culture for generations and play an important role in keeping age-old customs alive. The organisers also mentioned that these activities bring the community together and strengthen the bond among villagers during the harvest festival.

The Annambhotlavaripalem ram fights have now become a regular feature of the Sankranti festivities in the region. With growing participation and increasing public interest, the organisers hope to continue these competitions in the coming years while ensuring safety and proper arrangements.

