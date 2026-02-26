Traditional Baraat With 35 Bullock Carts Draws Crowd In Bihar’s Samastipur

Samastipur: A wedding procession featuring 35 bullock carts was taken in Bihar’s Samastipur town, drawing large crowds and attention for its traditional theme. The procession was organised for the wedding of Alok Kumar, son of Sward Hotel owner Pradeep Seth, a resident of Magardahi Ghat. The bride is from Rosera.

Instead of luxury cars and DJ music, the family opted for a traditional procession with decorated bullock carts and folk music. The groom rode on a horse, while guests travelled in the carts fitted with sofas and cushions.

The wedding procession departed from the Swarg Hotel and headed towards the Gajraj Palace, located at the Marjet Committee. Locals gathered along the route and recorded videos on their mobile phones.

Groom’s uncle, Mahendra Pradhan, said, “These days, wedding processions travel in expensive vehicles, but the younger generation doesn't know how bullock carts used to travel in ancient times. This decision was taken to revive this tradition and to promote a pollution-free message”. He said 35 carts with 70 oxen were used, and no petrol or diesel vehicles were involved in the procession. Videos of the wedding procession is making rounds on social media.