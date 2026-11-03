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Tourists Star In Personal Microdramas In 'China's Hollywood'

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Tourists Star In Personal Microdramas In 'China's Hollywood' (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hengdian, China: Inside the ornate imperial chamber of a replica Chinese palace, tourists twist their faces in feigned anger and mimic the movements of a director as they star in their own personalised microdramas. 

Gao Saifei, a 19-year-old aspiring actor among the group, told AFP she travelled to Hengdian World Studios -- often referred to as "China's Hollywood" -- for the chance to act out a scene from a popular Chinese period drama. 

The sprawling studio in Zhejiang province, which includes a replica of Beijing's Forbidden City, has drawn visitors like Gao, who want the chance to act in short microdramas for social media. These mostly vertical soap opera-like series with episodes as short as 30 seconds have taken China by storm, with people across the country watching them on ByteDance-owned apps like Hongguo and Douyin.

Hengdian, China: Inside the ornate imperial chamber of a replica Chinese palace, tourists twist their faces in feigned anger and mimic the movements of a director as they star in their own personalised microdramas. 

Gao Saifei, a 19-year-old aspiring actor among the group, told AFP she travelled to Hengdian World Studios -- often referred to as "China's Hollywood" -- for the chance to act out a scene from a popular Chinese period drama. 

The sprawling studio in Zhejiang province, which includes a replica of Beijing's Forbidden City, has drawn visitors like Gao, who want the chance to act in short microdramas for social media. These mostly vertical soap opera-like series with episodes as short as 30 seconds have taken China by storm, with people across the country watching them on ByteDance-owned apps like Hongguo and Douyin.

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TAGGED:

CHINA HOLLYWOOD
CHINA SHORT MICRODRAMAS
HENGDIAN WORLD STUDIOS

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