Tourists, Residents Inspect Damage After Protest Violence In Paris

Tourists and residents inspected the damage in central Paris the day after violent protests against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools that rocked France. Over 2,000 people were arrested during and after the protests that saw clashes, arson and looting on Sunday. On the subject of vandalism and looting, residents and tourists called it "a way of making oneself heard" and expressed "pride" in all the protesters for fighting for their rights.

Dutch tourists compared the situation in the country with Holland, saying, "The situation in France is a little bit worse than in the schools than in Holland," adding, "and I think it's a noble goal for young people to demonstrate for their rights, to get education. And the point is made yesterday. And it's a pity we see things like this, but… It's replaceable, the cars. So I think the point is made."

In Paris, police fired tear gas and water cannons to push back people wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city centre.

Kewan Fauchery and Amandine, a sales assistant in ready-to-wear fashion, blamed "police strategy" for the escalated violence in the country.

"I’ve seen on social media that they’re setting up roadblocks all over the place so that everyone is effectively trapped, making it easier for them to make arrests, and they’re gradually closing in – so that aspect, that strategy which is actually a bit oppressive, I think it does have an effect on young people, and as a result they might see it as a game," she said.

Meanwhile, a German writer agreed with the youths protesting for their rights in France, but expressed outrage over the violence. "The Germans – I don’t think they’re as engaged as the French, young or old. The right wing in Germany is very strong too, and I don’t like that, so I agree with the young people, but not with this violence," writer Dorothea said.