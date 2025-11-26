ETV Bharat / Videos

Kerala: Athirappilly Grapples With Elephant Menace, Residents Say It Has Become Daily Ordeal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Athirappilly in Kerala's Thrissur district, a region known for its lush plantations, is grappling with the menace of wild elephants. Plantation workers and local residents face daily encounters with large herds that damage property and threaten lives.

Locals say the situation has become a daily ordeal, with many plantation workers abandoning their jobs out of fear. “If I talk about yesterday’s attack, it’s not just about yesterday... this is something that happens every day. Elephants are a serious menace. Day by day, they are destroying houses and other buildings. Offices and public structures are also being damaged by them,” said a local resident. 

Calls are now growing for permanent preventive measures, including installing electric fencing, to protect both people and wildlife and prevent further destruction to homes, offices, and public structures.

