Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre

As the winter sun rises over Rajasthan's desert, the skies above the Jorbeer Vulture Conservation Centre near Bikaner fill with birds of prey and their echoing calls. Thousands of birds circle the vast saltwater wetland – largely vultures that migrate to this Rajasthan sanctuary every winter, travelling over 5,000 kilometres from across Central Asia, including Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Vultures from other Indian states also join the gathering at this site, known as a 'Paradise for Vultures'. Jorbeer provides abundant food and safe roosting for vultures and other raptors. The site serves as one of the largest carcass dumping grounds in India, creating an ideal feeding habitat for scavenger birds.

The rare sight draws birdwatchers, wildlife photographers, and nature lovers in large numbers. Declared a Reserve in 2008, Jorbeer is a vital conservation zone, where desert, water, and wildlife come together to create a unique winter wonder in Rajasthan.