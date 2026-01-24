ETV Bharat / Videos

Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

As the winter sun rises over Rajasthan's desert, the skies above the Jorbeer Vulture Conservation Centre near Bikaner fill with birds of prey and their echoing calls. Thousands of birds circle the vast saltwater wetland – largely vultures that migrate to this Rajasthan sanctuary every winter, travelling over 5,000 kilometres from across Central Asia, including Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Vultures from other Indian states also join the gathering at this site, known as a 'Paradise for Vultures'. Jorbeer provides abundant food and safe roosting for vultures and other raptors. The site serves as one of the largest carcass dumping grounds in India, creating an ideal feeding habitat for scavenger birds. 

The rare sight draws birdwatchers, wildlife photographers, and nature lovers in large numbers. Declared a Reserve in 2008, Jorbeer is a vital conservation zone, where desert, water, and wildlife come together to create a unique winter wonder in Rajasthan.

As the winter sun rises over Rajasthan's desert, the skies above the Jorbeer Vulture Conservation Centre near Bikaner fill with birds of prey and their echoing calls. Thousands of birds circle the vast saltwater wetland – largely vultures that migrate to this Rajasthan sanctuary every winter, travelling over 5,000 kilometres from across Central Asia, including Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Vultures from other Indian states also join the gathering at this site, known as a 'Paradise for Vultures'. Jorbeer provides abundant food and safe roosting for vultures and other raptors. The site serves as one of the largest carcass dumping grounds in India, creating an ideal feeding habitat for scavenger birds. 

The rare sight draws birdwatchers, wildlife photographers, and nature lovers in large numbers. Declared a Reserve in 2008, Jorbeer is a vital conservation zone, where desert, water, and wildlife come together to create a unique winter wonder in Rajasthan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIKANER JORBEER CONSERVATION CENTRE
MIGRATORY VULTURES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

A humanoid robot named ASC Arjun has been introduced at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

WATCH | Humanoid Robot 'ASC Arjun' Draws Attention At Visakhapatnam Railway Station

January 23, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Shimla Gets First Snowfall Of Season; Orange Alert Issued

Shimla Gets First Snowfall Of Season

January 23, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
WATCH | Republic Day: DRDO Tableau Highlights India's Submarine Combat Power

WATCH | Republic Day: DRDO Tableau Highlights India's Submarine Combat Power

January 23, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
WATCH | Russian Couple Ties Knot In Varanasi Following Hindu Rituals

WATCH | Russian Couple Ties Knot In Varanasi Following Hindu Rituals

January 22, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.