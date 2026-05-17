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Thousands Of Flamingos Paint Navi Mumbai Wetlands Pink During Annual Migration

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Large flock of flamingos gathered in Navi Mumbai wetlands (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

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Mumbai: Thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul in Navi Mumbai. The large flocks gathered in shallow waters and mudflats behind the complex, creating a striking visual as the birds blanketed the area. 

The vibrant birds transformed the wetlands into a sea of pink, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and bird watchers from across the city. The annual migration of flamingos to the Mumbai region continues to highlight the ecological importance of the area’s coastal wetlands. The presence of thousands of flamingos added to the natural beauty of the area, making it a memorable sight for visitors.

Mumbai: Thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul in Navi Mumbai. The large flocks gathered in shallow waters and mudflats behind the complex, creating a striking visual as the birds blanketed the area. 

The vibrant birds transformed the wetlands into a sea of pink, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and bird watchers from across the city. The annual migration of flamingos to the Mumbai region continues to highlight the ecological importance of the area’s coastal wetlands. The presence of thousands of flamingos added to the natural beauty of the area, making it a memorable sight for visitors.

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TAGGED:

FLAMINGOS IN NERUL WETLANDS
MUMBAI WETLANDS MIGRATION
SEA OF PINK FLAMINGOS
MIGRATORY BIRDS IN MUMBAI
NAVI MUMBAI FLAMINGOS

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