Thousands Of Flamingos Paint Navi Mumbai Wetlands Pink During Annual Migration

Mumbai: Thousands of migratory flamingos flocked to wetlands and creek areas near the NRI Complex in Nerul in Navi Mumbai. The large flocks gathered in shallow waters and mudflats behind the complex, creating a striking visual as the birds blanketed the area.

The vibrant birds transformed the wetlands into a sea of pink, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and bird watchers from across the city. The annual migration of flamingos to the Mumbai region continues to highlight the ecological importance of the area’s coastal wetlands. The presence of thousands of flamingos added to the natural beauty of the area, making it a memorable sight for visitors.