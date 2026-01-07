Thoothukudi: Utensils And Gifts For Newlyweds In High Demand Ahead Of Pongal

The festival of Pongal is around, and sales of traditional gift items for newly married couples are increasing in the Earl area of Thoothukudi district. People are on a shopping spree for the customary exchange of gifts during this harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. So, sellers at utensil shops here are busy. Families of newly married couples preparing to celebrate their first Pongal are coming together to buy brass and copper pots and other traditional gift items for the festival.

Traders said that though higher prices of gift items were slightly impacting sales, the demand could pick up just ahead of the festival. Pongal, a major harvest festival in Tamil Nadu, marks the sun’s northward journey and the harvest season. Celebrated over four days, it is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, farming traditions, and family celebrations. This year, the festival begins on January 14.