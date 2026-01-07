ETV Bharat / Videos

Thoothukudi: Utensils And Gifts For Newlyweds In High Demand Ahead Of Pongal

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Thoothukudi: Utensils And Gifts For Newlyweds In High Demand Ahead Of Pongal (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 7, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The festival of Pongal is around, and sales of traditional gift items for newly married couples are increasing in the Earl area of Thoothukudi district. People are on a shopping spree for the customary exchange of gifts during this harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. So, sellers at utensil shops here are busy. Families of newly married couples preparing to celebrate their first Pongal are coming together to buy brass and copper pots and other traditional gift items for the festival.

Traders said that though higher prices of gift items were slightly impacting sales, the demand could pick up just ahead of the festival. Pongal, a major harvest festival in Tamil Nadu, marks the sun’s northward journey and the harvest season. Celebrated over four days, it is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, farming traditions, and family celebrations. This year, the festival begins on January 14.

The festival of Pongal is around, and sales of traditional gift items for newly married couples are increasing in the Earl area of Thoothukudi district. People are on a shopping spree for the customary exchange of gifts during this harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. So, sellers at utensil shops here are busy. Families of newly married couples preparing to celebrate their first Pongal are coming together to buy brass and copper pots and other traditional gift items for the festival.

Traders said that though higher prices of gift items were slightly impacting sales, the demand could pick up just ahead of the festival. Pongal, a major harvest festival in Tamil Nadu, marks the sun’s northward journey and the harvest season. Celebrated over four days, it is deeply rooted in Tamil culture, farming traditions, and family celebrations. This year, the festival begins on January 14.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU
PONGAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | China Kicks Off Ice Festival With Fireworks And Drone Show

WATCH | China Kicks Off Ice Festival With Fireworks And Drone Show

January 6, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
WATCH | Snowfall Delights Tourists At Atal Tunnel As Weather Changes In Himachal

WATCH | Snowfall Delights Tourists At Atal Tunnel As Weather Changes In Himachal

January 5, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad Kite Traders Face Slump In Sales Ahead Of Uttarayan, Urge Government To Cut Raw Material Taxes

WATCH | Ahmedabad Kite Traders Face Slump In Sales Ahead Of Uttarayan, Urge Government To Cut Raw Material Taxes

January 5, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Crowds Play On Frozen Lake Rinks As Winter Sets In Across China Capital

Crowds Play On Frozen Lake Rinks As Winter Sets In Across China's Capital

January 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.