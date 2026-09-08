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Thoothukudi Police's Novel Initiative For Road Safety: Saplings For Helmet Wearers, Gorilla Warnings For Rule Breakers

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Thoothukudi Police's Novel Initiative For Road Safety: Saplings For Helmet Wearers, Gorilla Warnings For Rule Breakers (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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To curb the fatalities in road accidents involving two-wheeler riders without helmets in Thoothukudi city, the traffic police carried out a unique awareness event to emphasise the importance of wearing helmets. At the Cruz Fernando statue crossing, police officials commended riders who wore helmets and encouraged them by gifting them saplings.

Meanwhile, riders who did not wear helmets received a playful, light tap from a person dressed as a gorilla—a tactic used to raise awareness about the dangers of riding without head protection.

This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen traffic enforcement, thereby reducing casualties caused by accidents involving two-wheelers with no helmets. 

To curb the fatalities in road accidents involving two-wheeler riders without helmets in Thoothukudi city, the traffic police carried out a unique awareness event to emphasise the importance of wearing helmets. At the Cruz Fernando statue crossing, police officials commended riders who wore helmets and encouraged them by gifting them saplings.

Meanwhile, riders who did not wear helmets received a playful, light tap from a person dressed as a gorilla—a tactic used to raise awareness about the dangers of riding without head protection.

This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen traffic enforcement, thereby reducing casualties caused by accidents involving two-wheelers with no helmets. 

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TAMIL NADU POLICE HELMET
THOOTHUKUDI POLICE

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