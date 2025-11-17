ETV Bharat / Videos

'The Illuminations Are A Celebration': The Champs-Elysées Sparkle For Christmas

By AFP

Published : November 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

Paris: The Champs-Elysées lit up in its full glory as Paris officially launched its Christmas illuminations, a tradition that has been a highlight of the holiday season since 1980. This year's decorations span 400 trees along the iconic avenue and will continue to sparkle until January 4, 2026.

Marc-Antoine Jamet, president of the committee responsible for the event, said, "Bringing Parisians back to the avenue is important. It is regional, it is national, we are proud. It is Paris that shines, and it is the whole of France that benefits. And beyond that, I look at the internet and digital occurrences: there are millions in Asia, Japan, China, and, of course, the United States. It's the launch of the illuminations for Paris, but it's also the launch of the illuminations for the world"

Jamet emphasised the emotional value of the event, describing it as a symbol of warmth, friendliness, and togetherness. "The illuminations are a celebration, and the Champs-Élysées, like Paris, as Hemingway said, is a celebration. So we need to return to good conditions, this is a good condition, and we hope that it will reconcile Parisians a little with their most beautiful avenue in the world, with which they are sometimes angry, but we are often angry with what the world envies us for. It's our slightly rebellious Gallic side."

