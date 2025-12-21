The Alpe Du Grand Serre Resort Opens Its Slopes To Skiers

La Morte: The slopes of Alpe du Grand Serre, a mid-mountain ski resort near Grenoble city in France, welcomed skiers for the winter season. The reopening comes as relief for the family-friendly resort, which has been facing uncertainty and threats of closure in recent years.

Known for its affordable prices and relaxed atmosphere, the resort mainly attracts local visitors. Adrien, a resident of nearby Tullins, said it is ideal for children who want to learn skiing. "If you have children and want to help them get started with skiing, it's perfect. It's not very expensive, and the atmosphere is relaxed," he said.

The mayor of La Morte, Raymond Maslo, explained that discussions are ongoing about the future management of the ski resort. He said the community of municipalities will first decide on transferring authority, after which each municipal council must vote on whether or not to return the authority to us.

Lo Morte said, "If we regain the authority on 15 March (2026), there would be just enough time to invite new bids by 30 September 2026, when the current operator, SATA’s contract ends. He stressed that skiing plays a key role in the local economy. "One euro spent on a ski pass generates just over ten euros in economic benefits for the region," he said.

While ski lifts have been open in summer for nine years, summer activity brings in less than five per cent of total revenue so far. "We need to reinvent ourselves, but it takes time," he said.

Local shop-owner Lionel Vincent said the long uncertainty has been tiring for the businesses. "We're relieved, but this has been going on for a year and a half, two years. It's exhausting and tiring," he said. The possible closure also worries schools in nearby areas, as school skiing would stop if the resort shuts down.