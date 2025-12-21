ETV Bharat / Videos

The Alpe Du Grand Serre Resort Opens Its Slopes To Skiers

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By AFP

Published : December 21, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

La Morte: The slopes of Alpe du Grand Serre, a mid-mountain ski resort near Grenoble city in France, welcomed skiers for the winter season. The reopening comes as relief for the family-friendly resort, which has been facing uncertainty and threats of closure in recent years.  

Known for its affordable prices and relaxed atmosphere, the resort mainly attracts local visitors. Adrien, a resident of nearby Tullins, said it is ideal for children who want to learn skiing. "If you have children and want to help them get started with skiing, it's perfect. It's not very expensive, and the atmosphere is relaxed," he said.  

The mayor of La Morte, Raymond Maslo, explained that discussions are ongoing about the future management of the ski resort. He said the community of municipalities will first decide on transferring authority, after which each municipal council must vote on whether or not to return the authority to us. 

Lo Morte said, "If we regain the authority on 15 March (2026), there would be just enough time to invite new bids by 30 September 2026, when the current operator, SATA’s contract ends. He stressed that skiing plays a key role in the local economy. "One euro spent on a ski pass generates just over ten euros in economic benefits for the region," he said.

While ski lifts have been open in summer for nine years, summer activity brings in less than five per cent of total revenue so far. "We need to reinvent ourselves, but it takes time," he said. 

Local shop-owner Lionel Vincent said the long uncertainty has been tiring for the businesses. "We're relieved, but this has been going on for a year and a half, two years. It's exhausting and tiring," he said. The possible closure also worries schools in nearby areas, as school skiing would stop if the resort shuts down. 

La Morte: The slopes of Alpe du Grand Serre, a mid-mountain ski resort near Grenoble city in France, welcomed skiers for the winter season. The reopening comes as relief for the family-friendly resort, which has been facing uncertainty and threats of closure in recent years.  

Known for its affordable prices and relaxed atmosphere, the resort mainly attracts local visitors. Adrien, a resident of nearby Tullins, said it is ideal for children who want to learn skiing. "If you have children and want to help them get started with skiing, it's perfect. It's not very expensive, and the atmosphere is relaxed," he said.  

The mayor of La Morte, Raymond Maslo, explained that discussions are ongoing about the future management of the ski resort. He said the community of municipalities will first decide on transferring authority, after which each municipal council must vote on whether or not to return the authority to us. 

Lo Morte said, "If we regain the authority on 15 March (2026), there would be just enough time to invite new bids by 30 September 2026, when the current operator, SATA’s contract ends. He stressed that skiing plays a key role in the local economy. "One euro spent on a ski pass generates just over ten euros in economic benefits for the region," he said.

While ski lifts have been open in summer for nine years, summer activity brings in less than five per cent of total revenue so far. "We need to reinvent ourselves, but it takes time," he said. 

Local shop-owner Lionel Vincent said the long uncertainty has been tiring for the businesses. "We're relieved, but this has been going on for a year and a half, two years. It's exhausting and tiring," he said. The possible closure also worries schools in nearby areas, as school skiing would stop if the resort shuts down. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALPE DU GRAND SERRE RESORT
SKI RESORT
SKI RESORT IN GRENOBLE
ALPE DU GRAND SERRE
FRANCE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

AFP

...view details

Related Articles

French troops stationed at three bases near Abu Dhabi, underscoring France’s military presence in a region the presidency describes as gripped by overlapping crises.

In UAE, French Forces Train On Land, Air And Sea

December 21, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
Gazans Build Shelters From Rubble Of Destroyed Homes In Khan Yunis

Gazans Build Shelters From Rubble Of Destroyed Homes In Khan Yunis

December 21, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
CCTV Captures Tigers Roaming In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

CCTV Captures 5 Tigers Roaming In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

December 20, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
Explained | Who Was Osman Hadi, The July Uprising Leader Killed In Dhaka Shooting?

Explained | Who Was Osman Hadi, The July Uprising Leader Killed In Dhaka Shooting?

December 19, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.