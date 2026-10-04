Tehran's Wartime Billboards Mock US President Trump, Boast Of Victory

Huge billboards on the walls of Tehran mocking US President Donald Trump and depicting American drones under the boot of an Iranian soldier are providing a chronicle of Iran's war with the United States and Israel.

Khaneh-ye Tarrahan, or Designers' House, created a towering portrayal of Trump's lips sewn shut and his mouth muzzled by the Strait of Hormuz waterway at the centre of the Iran war, accompanied by the words "At the breaking point".

"When news breaks, the team mobilises: ideas are generated, the graphic designers are briefed and we collaborate," said Mostafa Kafaei, 32, who manages the studio. The billboards are sponsored by the government and used to convey its messages far and wide.

One from a different studio shows Trump trapped inside a magician's box, clutching a Coca-Cola and a hamburger with the words: "Blink, you're gone!" "Speed has become a top priority," said Kafaei, with urgent posters turned around in just a few days by teams of up to around eight people.

Most of their work is created in Photoshop, he said, adding that the team is "highly proficient in AI", using "various AI engines, such as ChatGPT and Nano Banana" as part of the production process.

When asked why the US leader featured on so many billboards, Kafaei said Trump "is a media personality... We respond in kind whenever he takes action in that space". Comparing it to a battlefield scenario with an adversary "constantly firing at us", the studio chief said "we keep a close watch on our opponent and respond accordingly".

Large billboards glorifying Iran, its former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, killed at the start of the war, and allies like slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah have also appeared around the city. Kafaei said the billboards helped many people who "may not be politically minded" to grasp "the overall context of what is going on in the country".