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Cricketer Washington Sundar Attends Ganga Aarti In Varanasi

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India's Cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar Attends Ganga Aarti In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Varanasi: India's Cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar witnessed the magnificent Ganga Aarti (prayer ceremony) to honour Goddess Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. During the event, Washington appeared completely captivated by the beauty of Varanasi. He performed rituals and offered prayers to Ganga in accordance with traditional rites.

The Ganga Aarti is a powerful devotional ritual that takes place every evening along the banks of the sacred Ganges River to honour Goddess Ganga. The cricketer also shared his sentiments regarding his experience, calling it "a truly wonderful place". 

Washington was accompanied by his friends at Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the Ganga Aarti. Sundar stayed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat for approximately one hour.

Sushant Mishra, the President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, welcomed him by presenting him with a traditional stole, a Rudraksha garland, and Prasad (sacred offering). 

Washington also penned down his experiences in the Ganga Seva Nidhi's visitors' book. He wrote, "This city is truly amazing; one would wish to visit here time and again."

Varanasi: India's Cricket team all-rounder Washington Sundar witnessed the magnificent Ganga Aarti (prayer ceremony) to honour Goddess Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. During the event, Washington appeared completely captivated by the beauty of Varanasi. He performed rituals and offered prayers to Ganga in accordance with traditional rites.

The Ganga Aarti is a powerful devotional ritual that takes place every evening along the banks of the sacred Ganges River to honour Goddess Ganga. The cricketer also shared his sentiments regarding his experience, calling it "a truly wonderful place". 

Washington was accompanied by his friends at Dashashwamedh Ghat to attend the Ganga Aarti. Sundar stayed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat for approximately one hour.

Sushant Mishra, the President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, welcomed him by presenting him with a traditional stole, a Rudraksha garland, and Prasad (sacred offering). 

Washington also penned down his experiences in the Ganga Seva Nidhi's visitors' book. He wrote, "This city is truly amazing; one would wish to visit here time and again."

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TAGGED:

TEAM INDIA PLAYER WASHINGTON SUNDER
WASHINGTON SUNDER VISITS VARANASI
GANGA ARATI WASHINGTON SUNDAR KASHI
WASHINGTON SUNDAR ATTENDS AARTI

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