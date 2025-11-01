Tamil Nadu Govt Signs Deal To Revive Ford Car Plant

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister DRP Rajaa announced the reopening of the Ford Car Company’s plant in Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu district, which had previously closed its operations. The revived factory will see an investment of Rs 3,250 crore and promises direct employment for 600 people.

The formal agreement between the American automaker and the Tamil Nadu government took place on Friday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin in attendance.

Addressing the media outside the Chennai Secretariat, Minister Raja noted the significance of the deal amidst ongoing global geopolitical and trade crises. Raja stated, "Despite international challenges such as wars and trade conflicts, Tamil Nadu has successfully brought Ford back. This accomplishment underscores the dedicated efforts made under the current administration."

Beyond direct employment, the agreement sets the stage for further indirect job opportunities and includes provisions for producing the next-generation vehicle engine. Under the initial phase, Ford will manufacture 2,35,000 new engines at the Maraimalai Nagar facility in Chennai. With 12,000 youth currently employed at the Ford Global Capability Center in Chennai, Chief Minister Stalin has urged Ford to expand local opportunities, further boosting industrial growth in the region.

The announcement follows the recent inauguration of Vietnam’s 'Winfast' car factory in Thoothukudi by Chief Minister Stalin last August, a project spread over 114 acres with a capital investment of Rs 1,119.67 crore.

