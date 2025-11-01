ETV Bharat / Videos

Tamil Nadu Govt Signs Deal To Revive Ford Car Plant

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister DRP Rajaa announced the reopening of the Ford Car Company’s plant in Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu district, which had previously closed its operations. The revived factory will see an investment of Rs 3,250 crore and promises direct employment for 600 people.

The formal agreement between the American automaker and the Tamil Nadu government took place on Friday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin in attendance.

Addressing the media outside the Chennai Secretariat, Minister Raja noted the significance of the deal amidst ongoing global geopolitical and trade crises. Raja stated, "Despite international challenges such as wars and trade conflicts, Tamil Nadu has successfully brought Ford back. This accomplishment underscores the dedicated efforts made under the current administration." 

Beyond direct employment, the agreement sets the stage for further indirect job opportunities and includes provisions for producing the next-generation vehicle engine. Under the initial phase, Ford will manufacture 2,35,000 new engines at the Maraimalai Nagar facility in Chennai. With 12,000 youth currently employed at the Ford Global Capability Center in Chennai, Chief Minister Stalin has urged Ford to expand local opportunities, further boosting industrial growth in the region. 

The announcement follows the recent inauguration of Vietnam’s 'Winfast' car factory in Thoothukudi by Chief Minister Stalin last August, a project spread over 114 acres with a capital investment of Rs 1,119.67 crore.

Read More

Ford Motors' Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu To Reopen Soon, Says Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister DRP Rajaa announced the reopening of the Ford Car Company’s plant in Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu district, which had previously closed its operations. The revived factory will see an investment of Rs 3,250 crore and promises direct employment for 600 people.

The formal agreement between the American automaker and the Tamil Nadu government took place on Friday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin in attendance.

Addressing the media outside the Chennai Secretariat, Minister Raja noted the significance of the deal amidst ongoing global geopolitical and trade crises. Raja stated, "Despite international challenges such as wars and trade conflicts, Tamil Nadu has successfully brought Ford back. This accomplishment underscores the dedicated efforts made under the current administration." 

Beyond direct employment, the agreement sets the stage for further indirect job opportunities and includes provisions for producing the next-generation vehicle engine. Under the initial phase, Ford will manufacture 2,35,000 new engines at the Maraimalai Nagar facility in Chennai. With 12,000 youth currently employed at the Ford Global Capability Center in Chennai, Chief Minister Stalin has urged Ford to expand local opportunities, further boosting industrial growth in the region. 

The announcement follows the recent inauguration of Vietnam’s 'Winfast' car factory in Thoothukudi by Chief Minister Stalin last August, a project spread over 114 acres with a capital investment of Rs 1,119.67 crore.

Read More

Ford Motors' Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu To Reopen Soon, Says Minister

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORD CAR COMPANY
MARAIMALAI NAGAR
TAMIL NADU CAR PLANT
INDUSTRIES MINISTER DRP RAJAA
FORD TAMIL NADU

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

'African Tulip' Spathodea Bloom With 'Fiery' Hues In Kerala's Idukki For The Eyes Of Beholder

'African Tulip' Spathodea Bloom With 'Fiery' Hues In Kerala's Idukki For The Eyes Of Beholder

October 31, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
A Kumki Elephant in Chittoor

Kumki Elephants Steal The Show With Football Skills At Training Centre In Chittoor

October 30, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST
Archaeologists in southern Spain complete excavation of 4,500-year-old burial site.

Archaeologists In Spain Excavate 4,500-Year-Old Burial Site

October 29, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Halloween Season Back In Form In California

Halloween Season Back In Form In California

October 28, 2025 at 5:45 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.