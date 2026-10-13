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Taekwondo Training Starts Again In Gaza After Three Year Hiatus

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Mahmoud Al-Kronz trains children and youth in the martial art of Taekwondo in Al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip. (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Mahmoud Al-Kronz trains children and youth in the martial art of Taekwondo in Al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, among the ruins and harsh conditions left by the war.  

After a three-year hiatus, the trainees are back, practising the sport they love and dreaming of competing internationally. The training was stopped during the war as they were repeatedly displaced from north to south and from south to north, and because of the famine that took its toll on them both physically and mentally.

Al-Kronz said they were preparing to compete in the Fujairah championship in the UAE before the war started. "Before the war, we were preparing to compete in the Fujairah championship in the UAE and were in excellent form. However, the outbreak of war prevented us from travelling or participating", says Al-Kronz.

A year ago, a ceasefire began; though Israel has reduced its level of attacks, it has struck Gaza on a near-daily basis. Around 1,450 Palestinians have been killed since the truce so far. Despite this hiatus, the team is returning with "great determination."  

"We are ready to overcome the obstacles and challenges facing us to realise the dreams we had been preparing for before the war: competing internationally and advancing in the sport we love," says Al-Kronz. (With AFP inputs)

Mahmoud Al-Kronz trains children and youth in the martial art of Taekwondo in Al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, among the ruins and harsh conditions left by the war.  

After a three-year hiatus, the trainees are back, practising the sport they love and dreaming of competing internationally. The training was stopped during the war as they were repeatedly displaced from north to south and from south to north, and because of the famine that took its toll on them both physically and mentally.

Al-Kronz said they were preparing to compete in the Fujairah championship in the UAE before the war started. "Before the war, we were preparing to compete in the Fujairah championship in the UAE and were in excellent form. However, the outbreak of war prevented us from travelling or participating", says Al-Kronz.

A year ago, a ceasefire began; though Israel has reduced its level of attacks, it has struck Gaza on a near-daily basis. Around 1,450 Palestinians have been killed since the truce so far. Despite this hiatus, the team is returning with "great determination."  

"We are ready to overcome the obstacles and challenges facing us to realise the dreams we had been preparing for before the war: competing internationally and advancing in the sport we love," says Al-Kronz. (With AFP inputs)

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TAGGED:

TAEKWONDO TRAINING IN GAZA
MAHMOUD AL KRONZ
TAEKWONDO TRAINING
ISRAEL GAZA WAR
WAR TORN GAZA

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