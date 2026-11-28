Adra: Syria's Ministry of Interior held the first graduation ceremony on Saturday of its Non-Commissioned Officers Course since the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad two years ago.

"I was in Turkey, and I used to work in the tourism sector. I worked as a sales representative and translator at the same time. I learned the language [Turkish]. I know English as well, praise be to God. So when the liberation happened, I was among the first people who came back to share this joy with my country, and at the same time to join the Ministry of Interior and serve my beloved homeland," says new police officer graduate, Majd Abdullah.

The Non-Commissioned Officers Course lasted seven months and included military training. "We trained on many weapons through field work. And of course, this doesn't mean that we didn't also train on administrative and office-related matters. Praise be to God, we became well-trained in all these areas and strengthened our skills even more," Abdullah adds.

Newly graduated Syrian police officers participated in a parade at the Police Training Institute near Damascus. Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power on December 8, 2024, ending over five decades of Assad family rule in Syria.

"After the liberation, we had the opportunity to enrol in the first non-commissioned officers' course. It was a disciplinary course, and I joined it. We had organised training and specialised classes in all fields, around eight subjects. And praise be to God, I am very proud and very happy with this achievement," says Yasmine Abdullah, a Syrian police officer graduate. (With AFP inputs)