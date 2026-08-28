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Chhattisgarh: Swami Atmanand School Girls Tie Rakhi To CRPF Jawans At 74th Battalion Camp

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Chhattisgarh: Atmanand School Girls Tie Rakhi To CRPF Jawans At 74th Battalion Camp (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 28, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST

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Sukma: Raksha Bandhan brought an emotional moment for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed away from their families in Sukma, as students and teachers of Swami Atmanand Excellence School visited the camp of the 74th CRPF Battalion and tied rakhis on the wrists of the jawans.

One of the students said the jawans were away from their families and could not return home for Raksha Bandhan, which is why the students came to tie rakhis on their wrists. She said they were proud of the soldiers.

CRPF jawan Shankar Kumar said the personnel had been feeling sad about being away from their families and having empty wrists on Raksha Bandhan. However, the school girls filled that gap with their love and affection.

74th Battalion Commandant Himanshu Pandey said jawans often cannot be with their sisters during important occasions such as Raksha Bandhan because of their duties. He described the gesture by local girls as an emotional and pleasant experience, saying it helped reduce the feeling of separation from their families.

Sukma: Raksha Bandhan brought an emotional moment for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed away from their families in Sukma, as students and teachers of Swami Atmanand Excellence School visited the camp of the 74th CRPF Battalion and tied rakhis on the wrists of the jawans.

One of the students said the jawans were away from their families and could not return home for Raksha Bandhan, which is why the students came to tie rakhis on their wrists. She said they were proud of the soldiers.

CRPF jawan Shankar Kumar said the personnel had been feeling sad about being away from their families and having empty wrists on Raksha Bandhan. However, the school girls filled that gap with their love and affection.

74th Battalion Commandant Himanshu Pandey said jawans often cannot be with their sisters during important occasions such as Raksha Bandhan because of their duties. He described the gesture by local girls as an emotional and pleasant experience, saying it helped reduce the feeling of separation from their families.

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TAGGED:

CRPF JAWANS RAKHI CELEBRATION
74TH CRPF BATTALION SUKMA
SWAMI ATMANAND SCHOOL
SUKMA SCHOOLGIRLS
SUKMA RAKSHA BANDHAN

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