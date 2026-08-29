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Sudarsan Pattnaik's Special Sand Art With Message 'Prayers For Nepal' At Puri Sea Beach In Odisha

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Sand art by Sudarshan Patnaik on Puri sea beach (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: Renowned sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik, with his latest creation on the sea beach in Odisha's Puri, has paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods that hit Nepal recently. 

The sand art, 20 feet wide and five feet high, carries a powerful message of compassion, hope and humanity. Through the sculpture, Pattnaik prays for the safety and well-being of the people of Nepal while expressing his condolences to the affected families. The sand art was created with the help of students from Sudarshan Sand Art Institute. 

Pattnaik said, “My heartfelt prayers are with the people of Nepal affected by the floods. Through this sand art, I would like to express my condolences and remind everyone that humanity must stand together in difficult times. I pray for the safety, strength and well-being of the people of Nepal. I request the entire world to extend a hand of support to Nepal.” 

Puri: Renowned sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik, with his latest creation on the sea beach in Odisha's Puri, has paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods that hit Nepal recently. 

The sand art, 20 feet wide and five feet high, carries a powerful message of compassion, hope and humanity. Through the sculpture, Pattnaik prays for the safety and well-being of the people of Nepal while expressing his condolences to the affected families. The sand art was created with the help of students from Sudarshan Sand Art Institute. 

Pattnaik said, “My heartfelt prayers are with the people of Nepal affected by the floods. Through this sand art, I would like to express my condolences and remind everyone that humanity must stand together in difficult times. I pray for the safety, strength and well-being of the people of Nepal. I request the entire world to extend a hand of support to Nepal.” 

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SAND ART
SAND ART AT PURI SEA BEACH
ODISHA
PURI

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