WATCH | Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Celebrates India's Women's World Cup Victory

Puri: Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach to congratulate the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their historic 2025 World Cup Win. he artwork carried the message 'Congrats! Bharat Ki Nari Shakti', celebrating the power, spirit, and determination of Indian women. The centrepiece of the sculpture is a 6-foot-long sand bat, crafted from five tons of sand and adorned with several cricket balls, symbolising the dedication, teamwork, and unity that led the team to victory.

"We congratulate our women cricketers through this sand sculpture," said Pattnaik, whose art has long been a medium of national pride and social awareness. Having represented India in over 65 international sand art festivals and championships, Pattnaik has brought global recognition to Indian sand art.