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'Help The Earthquake Victims' | Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art To Express Solidarity With Venezuela

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Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art To Express Solidarity With Venezuela Quake Victims (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Puri: Acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has expressed solidarity with people affected by the devastating earthquake in Venezuela by creating a six-foot-tall sand sculpture at Puri sea beach in Odisha.

The artwork created at Niladri Beach carries the message, “Help the Earthquake Victims,” calling for support for those affected by the disaster. Through the sculpture, Pattnaik expressed deepest condolences to families who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the disaster. The sand art, created with the assistance of students from Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, highlights the importance of global unity and humanitarian support during times of crisis.

Speaking to the reporters, Pattnaik said his prayers are with the people of Venezuela and hoped they find the strength to overcome the tragedy. “The artwork is a gesture of sympathy and solidarity with the victims and their families,” he added.

Over the years, Pattnaik has created awareness about global humanitarian, social and environmental issues through his art. He has represented India at over 65 international sand art championships and festivals.

Puri: Acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has expressed solidarity with people affected by the devastating earthquake in Venezuela by creating a six-foot-tall sand sculpture at Puri sea beach in Odisha.

The artwork created at Niladri Beach carries the message, “Help the Earthquake Victims,” calling for support for those affected by the disaster. Through the sculpture, Pattnaik expressed deepest condolences to families who lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the disaster. The sand art, created with the assistance of students from Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, highlights the importance of global unity and humanitarian support during times of crisis.

Speaking to the reporters, Pattnaik said his prayers are with the people of Venezuela and hoped they find the strength to overcome the tragedy. “The artwork is a gesture of sympathy and solidarity with the victims and their families,” he added.

Over the years, Pattnaik has created awareness about global humanitarian, social and environmental issues through his art. He has represented India at over 65 international sand art championships and festivals.

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TAGGED:

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE
PURI SAND ART
HELP THE EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS
SAND SCULPTURE FOR QUAKE VICTIMS
SUDARSAN PATTNAIK

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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