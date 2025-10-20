ETV Bharat / Videos

On Diwali, Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Art Of Goddess Kali Using 1000 Earthen Lamps

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

Puri: On the pious occasion of Diwali, acclaimed sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik created a seven-ft-tall sand sculpture of Goddess Kali, adorned with over 1,000 earthen lamps, on the Puri sea beach. Using six tons of sand, the artwork conveys a message of self-reliance and "Vocal for Local". Pattnaik extended warm Diwali greetings, emphasising India's creative potential and promoting locally-made artistic creations. Taking to X, Pattnaik said, "Diwali With Swadeshi, an appeal by our PM Narendra Modi Ji. Let's go Vocal For Local and take pride in buying what's made in India. "I have created a sand art of Maa Kali installed with a thousand diyas at Puri Beach, carrying the message: Let's Rise with Strength for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Light up our homes and our economy by choosing Swadeshi products and supporting local artisans,” the sand maestro said.

This isn't the first time that Pattnaik has mesmerised people with his unique talent. On several occasions, he has created magnificent sand sculptures of various Hindu gods and goddesses to spread awareness.

