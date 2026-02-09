ETV Bharat / Videos

Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Rio de Janeiro: Thousands of revellers flooded downtown Rio de Janeiro as the Cordao do Boitata street carnival took over the city, marking the start of pre-Carnival celebrations a week before the official festivities begin. Artists, musicians and residents danced through the streets, transforming the historic city centre into a sea of music, colour and collective joy. Artist Raquel Poti described Carnival as the world's largest collective ritual, comparing it to a packed Maracana Stadium where everyone supports the same team.

For many participants, Carnival is deeply personal. Reveller Lila said the celebration feels like a religion, requiring emotional and physical preparation due to its intensity.

Boitata's musical coordinator, Kiko Horta, highlighted the months of preparation behind the event, calling it a 30-year-old collective built on joy, diversity and shared celebration. (with AFP inputs)

Rio de Janeiro: Thousands of revellers flooded downtown Rio de Janeiro as the Cordao do Boitata street carnival took over the city, marking the start of pre-Carnival celebrations a week before the official festivities begin. Artists, musicians and residents danced through the streets, transforming the historic city centre into a sea of music, colour and collective joy. Artist Raquel Poti described Carnival as the world's largest collective ritual, comparing it to a packed Maracana Stadium where everyone supports the same team.

For many participants, Carnival is deeply personal. Reveller Lila said the celebration feels like a religion, requiring emotional and physical preparation due to its intensity.

Boitata's musical coordinator, Kiko Horta, highlighted the months of preparation behind the event, calling it a 30-year-old collective built on joy, diversity and shared celebration. (with AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RIO DE JANEIRO STREET CARNIVAL
CORDAO DO BOITATA STREET CARNIVAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

Greenland's Dog Sled Mushers Hope For The Arrival Of Snow Amid Record Hot Winter

February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup

February 5, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum Traces Ovid's Metamorphoses 2,000-year Influence On Art

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum Traces Ovid's Metamorphoses 2,000-year Influence On Art

February 4, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.