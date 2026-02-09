Street Carnival Ignites Downtown Rio A Week Before Carnival

Rio de Janeiro: Thousands of revellers flooded downtown Rio de Janeiro as the Cordao do Boitata street carnival took over the city, marking the start of pre-Carnival celebrations a week before the official festivities begin. Artists, musicians and residents danced through the streets, transforming the historic city centre into a sea of music, colour and collective joy. Artist Raquel Poti described Carnival as the world's largest collective ritual, comparing it to a packed Maracana Stadium where everyone supports the same team.

For many participants, Carnival is deeply personal. Reveller Lila said the celebration feels like a religion, requiring emotional and physical preparation due to its intensity.

Boitata's musical coordinator, Kiko Horta, highlighted the months of preparation behind the event, calling it a 30-year-old collective built on joy, diversity and shared celebration. (with AFP inputs)