Stockholm: From life on Mars and robot helpers to alien invasions and flooded cities, this year's gingerbread house competition in Stockholm offers a taste of the world ahead. The exhibition at Sweden's ArkDes architecture museum features 161 edible creations themed around "The Future", ranging from the optimistic to the apocalyptic.

"We often choose themes that reflect what's happening in the world," explained the exhibition's coordinator, adding, "what's fascinating is seeing how people interpret that idea and bring it to life."

"We've had lots of robots, UFOs and journeys into space. People are imagining life on Mars and the Moon, mobile homes that fly or exist underground, and a future where robots help us with everyday life," exhibition coordinator Elisabet Norin said.

"During the Covid pandemic the theme was isolation, and afterwards it was togetherness. We try to stay connected to wider social trends, and those trends always find their way into the entries," Norin said.

The exhibition has been staged since 1990, and this year it will mark its 36th year as a Christmas tradition, both for those who take part in the competition and for those who come here to see the exhibition.

The exhibition's coordinator describes the exhibition as "very democratic, a fun and accessible way to explore architecture, design and construction through something playful and edible."

"The challenge is to bake a gingerbread house inspired by a specific theme. Anyone who makes a gingerbread house and brings it here can take part in this exhibition. It's open to everyone," Norin said. The 2026 exhibition is on view from November 27, 2026, to January 10, 2027, with public voting open.