Stock Markets End Lower On Fag-End Selling In Blue-Chips

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday, erasing early gains amid last-hour selling pressure in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, as concerns grew over the rupee slipping to a fresh record low of 96.60 against the US dollar.

Investor sentiment also remained subdued due to elevated crude oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.80 per cent lower at 110-dollar-per-barrel mark.

In an extremely volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 114 points to settle at 75,200, while the 50-share NSE Nifty shed nearly 32 points to close at 23,618.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were the top losers, whereas Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Eternal Limited and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major gainers.