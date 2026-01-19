Stay Or Go? Greenlanders Weigh Drastic Options As US Threatens

Nuuk, Denmark: Talk of a possible US takeover of Greenland has left some residents in the capital preparing contingency plans, even as others insist they will stay and support their community.

Tourism operator Ulrikke Anderson says she has already thought through escape routes if the situation worsens. Watching frequent television coverage of US President Donald Trump at home, she said that her family could flee by boat to a remote hut in South Greenland before eventually heading to Denmark, where they hold citizenship.

"We are not naive. We know the strong military position the US has. We cannot fight them," she adds. The anxiety is shared by others in Nuuk. Theology student Nuunu Binzer said she has begun thinking about where to hide and what medicine to stock, though she has not acted on those plans yet.

Entrepreneur Inger Olsvig Brandt said, "I will not leave, and I will try to help my country while I still have strength. It can be tempting to just leave, but we are so few that we need each other." (with AFP inputs)