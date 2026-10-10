'Something Not Even Indira Gandhi Had Done': CJP Founder Dipke Detained At IGI Airport, Says 'This Is Dictatorship'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, from inside the aircraft as soon as their flight landed in the national capital, which Dipke called a "dictatorship" and underlined that this is "something that not even Indira Gandhi had done during the Emergency."

The CJP leaders had arrived here from Mumbai for their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft that, "This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are not afraid of you."

"So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane. This is the fear of Narendra Modi. Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency, " Dipke said.

Before detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they don't have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar. Dipke said CJP leaders are being detained as if they are criminals. In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.

The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders. The CJP has called the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.