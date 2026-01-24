Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales

Gairsain/Tehri Garhwal: Heavy snowfall blanketed Uttarakhand's hills on Friday, delighting farmers and tourists while creating magical wedding moments amid the flakes. In Jangalchatti near Gairsain, Uttarakhand's summer capital, a ceremony unfolded like a dream, earning it the title of the season's best snow-covered wedding. The bride, Diksha, and groom, Suraj, tied the knot on Vasant Panchami, coinciding with the season's first snowfall. The baraat travelled 15 km from Kanoth village in Gairsain block along the highway toward Karnaprayag to Jangalchatti, near Bhararisain assembly constituency. Garland exchanges and rituals proceeded under cottony snowflakes, as if the sky showered blessings instead of flowers. Bride, groom, families, and guests revelled in the unforgettable scene, with the couple beaming in joy.

In contrast, heavy snow in Tehri Garhwal stranded a baraat near Moriana Top, blocking roads and forcing the groom and party to trek on foot to Bindal Koti village. Videos of the resilient procession have gone viral on social media, capturing the adventure.