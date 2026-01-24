ETV Bharat / Videos

Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 24, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gairsain/Tehri Garhwal: Heavy snowfall blanketed Uttarakhand's hills on Friday, delighting farmers and tourists while creating magical wedding moments amid the flakes. In Jangalchatti near Gairsain, Uttarakhand's summer capital, a ceremony unfolded like a dream, earning it the title of the season's best snow-covered wedding. The bride, Diksha, and groom, Suraj, tied the knot on Vasant Panchami, coinciding with the season's first snowfall. The baraat travelled 15 km from Kanoth village in Gairsain block along the highway toward Karnaprayag to Jangalchatti, near Bhararisain assembly constituency. Garland exchanges and rituals proceeded under cottony snowflakes, as if the sky showered blessings instead of flowers. Bride, groom, families, and guests revelled in the unforgettable scene, with the couple beaming in joy.  

In contrast, heavy snow in Tehri Garhwal stranded a baraat near Moriana Top, blocking roads and forcing the groom and party to trek on foot to Bindal Koti village. Videos of the resilient procession have gone viral on social media, capturing the adventure.

Gairsain/Tehri Garhwal: Heavy snowfall blanketed Uttarakhand's hills on Friday, delighting farmers and tourists while creating magical wedding moments amid the flakes. In Jangalchatti near Gairsain, Uttarakhand's summer capital, a ceremony unfolded like a dream, earning it the title of the season's best snow-covered wedding. The bride, Diksha, and groom, Suraj, tied the knot on Vasant Panchami, coinciding with the season's first snowfall. The baraat travelled 15 km from Kanoth village in Gairsain block along the highway toward Karnaprayag to Jangalchatti, near Bhararisain assembly constituency. Garland exchanges and rituals proceeded under cottony snowflakes, as if the sky showered blessings instead of flowers. Bride, groom, families, and guests revelled in the unforgettable scene, with the couple beaming in joy.  

In contrast, heavy snow in Tehri Garhwal stranded a baraat near Moriana Top, blocking roads and forcing the groom and party to trek on foot to Bindal Koti village. Videos of the resilient procession have gone viral on social media, capturing the adventure.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURAJ DIKSHA MEMORABLE WEDDING
WEDDING PROCESSION STUCK IN SNOW
SNOWFALL JANUARY 2026
UTTARAKHAND
UTTARAKHAND WEDDING IN SNOW

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre

Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre

January 24, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
A humanoid robot named ASC Arjun has been introduced at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

WATCH | Humanoid Robot 'ASC Arjun' Draws Attention At Visakhapatnam Railway Station

January 23, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Shimla Gets First Snowfall Of Season; Orange Alert Issued

Shimla Gets First Snowfall Of Season

January 23, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
WATCH | Republic Day: DRDO Tableau Highlights India's Submarine Combat Power

WATCH | Republic Day: DRDO Tableau Highlights India's Submarine Combat Power

January 23, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.