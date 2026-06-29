WATCH LIVE: Snana Yatra Of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra And Devi Subhadra At Puri Srimandir

Puri town is bustling with devotees who have gathered in large numbers to witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra amid the resounding chants of "Jai Jagannath". The atmosphere is steeped in devotion as the beats of drums, the blowing of conch shells and the clash of cymbals reverberate around the Srimandir and the Badadanda, ushering in the Snana Purnima festivities.

Adorned in their bathing attire, the Holy Trinity seated on the Snana Bedi - the altar where the ceremonial bathing rituals are performed - is a sight to behold. Devotees wait with bated breath to witness the sacred ritual in which 108 pitchers of water infused with sandalwood and herbs are poured over the deities.

After the ceremonial offerings, the deities are adorned in the Gajanana Besha.

From today, the deities are believed to fall ill with fever following the elaborate bathing ritual and are taken to the Anasara Ghara, where they remain away from public view for 14 days. Thus, the Snana Besha marks the final darshan for devotees before the deities reappear in NabaJaubana Darshan, ahead of the Rath Yatra.