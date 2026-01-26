Watch | Devotee Offers Gold Crown Worth Rs 1.01 Crore To Shirdi Sai Baba

Shirdi: A devotee of Shree Sai Baba from the United States of America (USA), Ankita Rajendra Patel, has donated a gold crown worth Rs 1.01 crore to the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST).

Patel offered the gold crown to Shree Sai Baba on the eve of the Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26. The weight of the golden crown is about 700 grams, and its estimated value is around Rs 1.1 crore.

The crown was officially handed over to SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar. On this occasion, on behalf of SSST, philanthropist Patel was felicitated for her generous donation.

Meanwhile, Shree Sai Baba devotees, industrial groups, banks and social organisations always cooperate for various service initiatives of SSST. As a part of this, medical equipment worth Rs 1.93 crore has been donated to the two hospitals of SSST under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Bank of India.