ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch | Devotee Offers Gold Crown Worth Rs 1.01 Crore To Shirdi Sai Baba

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
A devotee from USA offered gold crown to Shree Sai Baba (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Shirdi: A devotee of Shree Sai Baba from the United States of America (USA), Ankita Rajendra Patel, has donated a gold crown worth Rs 1.01 crore to the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST).

Patel offered the gold crown to Shree Sai Baba on the eve of the Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26. The weight of the golden crown is about 700 grams, and its estimated value is around Rs 1.1 crore. 

The crown was officially handed over to SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar. On this occasion, on behalf of SSST, philanthropist Patel was felicitated for her generous donation. 

Meanwhile, Shree Sai Baba devotees, industrial groups, banks and social organisations always cooperate for various service initiatives of SSST. As a part of this, medical equipment worth Rs 1.93 crore has been donated to the two hospitals of SSST under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Bank of India.

Shirdi: A devotee of Shree Sai Baba from the United States of America (USA), Ankita Rajendra Patel, has donated a gold crown worth Rs 1.01 crore to the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST).

Patel offered the gold crown to Shree Sai Baba on the eve of the Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26. The weight of the golden crown is about 700 grams, and its estimated value is around Rs 1.1 crore. 

The crown was officially handed over to SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar. On this occasion, on behalf of SSST, philanthropist Patel was felicitated for her generous donation. 

Meanwhile, Shree Sai Baba devotees, industrial groups, banks and social organisations always cooperate for various service initiatives of SSST. As a part of this, medical equipment worth Rs 1.93 crore has been donated to the two hospitals of SSST under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Bank of India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIRDI DONATION
GOLD CROWN
SAI BABA DEVOTEE
SHRI SAI BABA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Ramoji Film City

WATCH | 77th Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur At Ramoji Film City

January 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Heavy Snowfall Draws Tourist Rush To Uttarakhand's 'Mini Switzerland'

Heavy Snowfall Draws Tourist Rush To Uttarakhand's 'Mini Switzerland'

January 25, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales

Snowfall Turns Uttarakhand Weddings Into Fairy Tales

January 24, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre

Thousands Of Migratory Vultures Flock To Bikaner’s Jorbeer Conservation Centre

January 24, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.