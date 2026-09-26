Shortlisted Turner Prize Artwork Exhibition Opens In UK

Middlesbrough: An exhibition of contemporary artworks -- from a giant elephant to life-size metal figures -- by four artists, shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2026, is opening to the public at northeast England's Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art (MIMA).

"It's a spotlight which is unlike any other," says Laura Sillars, director of the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art (MIMA), which is hosting this year's exhibition. The Turner Prize exhibition is open from 26 September 2026 to 29 March 2027. MIMA is an international art gallery and museum in the heart of Middlesbrough.

The four artists shortlisted are Simeon Barclay, Kira Freije, Marguerite Humeau, and Tanoa Sasraku. The Turner Prize winner will be announced on 10 December 2026. The Turner Prize 2026 exhibition is curated by Dr Claire Louise Staunton, Senior Curator and Vice-Chancellor’s Research Fellow, and Helen Welford, Head of Programmes, at MIMA.

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