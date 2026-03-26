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Shirdi Sai Baba Temple To Remain Open All Night For Darshan On Ram Navami

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Shirdi Sai Baba temple will remain open in the night on Ram Navami (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Sri Ram Navami festival celebrations have started in a devotional atmosphere at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi. Lakhs of devotees have gathered in Shirdi to seek the blessings of Saibaba. 

For the celebration, the temple has been illuminated with electric lights and beautifully decorated. This year, the 115th Shri Ram Navami festival is being celebrated by Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST). A Jalabhishek was performed on the idol of Saibaba. 

There is immense joy among the devotees. To ensure that maximum devotees can get the benefit of worshipping Saibaba, the SSST has decided that the temple will be kept open throughout the night today.

Sri Ram Navami festival celebrations have started in a devotional atmosphere at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi. Lakhs of devotees have gathered in Shirdi to seek the blessings of Saibaba. 

For the celebration, the temple has been illuminated with electric lights and beautifully decorated. This year, the 115th Shri Ram Navami festival is being celebrated by Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST). A Jalabhishek was performed on the idol of Saibaba. 

There is immense joy among the devotees. To ensure that maximum devotees can get the benefit of worshipping Saibaba, the SSST has decided that the temple will be kept open throughout the night today.

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TAGGED:

SHRI RAMNAVAMI FESTIVAL MAIN DAY
RAM NAVAMI
SHIRDI SAIBABA SANSTHAN TRUST
SHIRDI SAI BABA TEMPLE

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