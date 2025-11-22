ETV Bharat / Videos

Shillong Literary Festival: A Celebration Of Creativity, Literature And Cultural Dialogue

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The fifth Shillong Literary Festival, set against the scenic backdrop of Ward's Lake, has drawn a range of acclaimed voices - from international writers to leading regional authors.

Across its three-day schedule, the festival hosted book launches, panel discussions, live drawing sessions, readings, and dialogues on topics ranging from Ikigai and river health to folklore, memory and mental health. Visitors also highlighted the festival's relaxed setting and vibrant atmosphere. "I think there are different kinds of options. Just hanging out on the grass, or going to the stands to get coffee, food and drumsticks...so it's like really a lot going on. So, that's awesome," said a visitor.

The Shillong Literary Festival, which began on November 20th, wraps up on Saturday after three days of literary exchange and cultural engagement.

The fifth Shillong Literary Festival, set against the scenic backdrop of Ward's Lake, has drawn a range of acclaimed voices - from international writers to leading regional authors.

Across its three-day schedule, the festival hosted book launches, panel discussions, live drawing sessions, readings, and dialogues on topics ranging from Ikigai and river health to folklore, memory and mental health. Visitors also highlighted the festival's relaxed setting and vibrant atmosphere. "I think there are different kinds of options. Just hanging out on the grass, or going to the stands to get coffee, food and drumsticks...so it's like really a lot going on. So, that's awesome," said a visitor.

The Shillong Literary Festival, which began on November 20th, wraps up on Saturday after three days of literary exchange and cultural engagement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHILLONG
SHILLONG LITERARY FESTIVAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

4000 Participated In Annual Swim Race In Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

4000 Participated In Annual Swim Race In Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

November 22, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Mussoorie Winter Line Draws Tourists With Breathtaking Views And Fresh Mountain Air

Mussoorie's 'Winter Line' Draws Tourists With Breathtaking Views And Fresh Mountain Air

November 22, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Madurai's Tirumalai Naik Palace Opens Free For Visitors During Heritage Week

WATCH | Madurai's Tirumalai Naik Palace Opens Free For Visitors During Heritage Week

November 22, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
World Fisheries Day: Fishermen Spotlight Marine Pollution, Promote Traditional Fishing

World Fisheries Day: Fishermen Spotlight Marine Pollution, Promote Traditional Fishing

November 21, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.