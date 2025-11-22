Shillong Literary Festival: A Celebration Of Creativity, Literature And Cultural Dialogue

The fifth Shillong Literary Festival, set against the scenic backdrop of Ward's Lake, has drawn a range of acclaimed voices - from international writers to leading regional authors.

Across its three-day schedule, the festival hosted book launches, panel discussions, live drawing sessions, readings, and dialogues on topics ranging from Ikigai and river health to folklore, memory and mental health. Visitors also highlighted the festival's relaxed setting and vibrant atmosphere. "I think there are different kinds of options. Just hanging out on the grass, or going to the stands to get coffee, food and drumsticks...so it's like really a lot going on. So, that's awesome," said a visitor.

The Shillong Literary Festival, which began on November 20th, wraps up on Saturday after three days of literary exchange and cultural engagement.