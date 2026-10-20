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Watch : 'Shastra Puja' Performed In Gorkha Battalion On Maha Navami

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Shastra Puja was performed at the Gorkha Battalion in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ranchi: The soldiers of the Gorkha Battalion performed 'Shastra Puja' on Maha Navami. The Puja was performed in Jap-1 complex located in Doranda here. The soldiers also worshipped Maa Durga and prayed for their safety.

The traditional Khukhri, rifles and Insas were lined up in the presence of Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan. After this, the weapons were garlanded, and puja was performed. 

According to the tradition of the battalion, on Maha Navami weapons are worshipped, and prayers are offered to Maa Durga that the soldiers remain safe during duty.

The Gorkha Battalion soldiers believe that weapons are an important part of their duty.  For nine days, there is a devotional atmosphere on the premises with morning and evening pujas and worship of Maa Durga.

Ranchi: The soldiers of the Gorkha Battalion performed 'Shastra Puja' on Maha Navami. The Puja was performed in Jap-1 complex located in Doranda here. The soldiers also worshipped Maa Durga and prayed for their safety.

The traditional Khukhri, rifles and Insas were lined up in the presence of Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan. After this, the weapons were garlanded, and puja was performed. 

According to the tradition of the battalion, on Maha Navami weapons are worshipped, and prayers are offered to Maa Durga that the soldiers remain safe during duty.

The Gorkha Battalion soldiers believe that weapons are an important part of their duty.  For nine days, there is a devotional atmosphere on the premises with morning and evening pujas and worship of Maa Durga.

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TAGGED:

ARMS WORSHIP
GORKHA BATTALION IN RANCHI
MAHANAVAMI
WEAPONS WORSHIP
SHASTRA PUJA

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