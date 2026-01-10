‘Shamama’: Kannauj’s Fragrant Remedy For Winter Colds

Kannauj: When it comes to traditional natural perfumes or ittar made from herbs and other natural ingredients, few places can rival Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

During winter, the city offers something especially unique to help people combat the cold. Known as 'Shamama', this distinctive perfume is celebrated for its long-lasting fragrance and warming properties.

Crafted through a process of boiling and distilling a blend of aromatic herbs and spices, it is believed to generate gentle body heat when applied to the skin. Ittar makers say 'Shamama' is particularly beneficial during the winter months, especially for those suffering from a common cough and cold.

Traders say, 'Shamama' is made by using ingredients used in daily cooking, which gives it its fragrance, warmth, and relief from the cold weather. Many Ittar traders in Kannauj call 'Shamama' a wonder perfume and anticipate a surge in its sale as people look for means to beat the cold conditions sweeping major parts of north India.