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WATCH | Sewing Machines Transform Women's Lives In Raipur, Bring Dignity And Steady Income

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WATCH | Sewing Machines Transform Women's Lives In Raipur, Bring Dignity And Steady Income (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 6, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Raipur: A group of women in Serikhedi, on the outskirts of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, have transformed their lives through determination and collective effort, turning a small tailoring initiative into a source of dignity and financial independence. The journey began in 2019 when a few women started a small stitching centre under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

What began as a modest effort has now grown into a well-functioning tailoring unit handling bulk orders. Today, at least six women are working regularly at the centre, earning a stable income through sewing and embroidery.

The tailoring centre, run entirely by women, has become a symbol of self-reliance and empowerment. The group takes up orders for stitching school and college uniforms, as well as T-shirts, bags, and even uniforms for the army and police. The women manage all aspects of the centre, including operations, supervision, and quality control.

Ved Kumari Sahu, a member of the Self-Help Group, said she has been associated with the centre for the past six years. She recalled the initial struggles but said things improved over time. "Now, we do not have to ask anyone for money. The income we earn is enough to support our families," she said. Ved Kumari works from 9 am to 5 pm daily after completing her household chores.

Another member, Ashu Lahre, said the work requires skill and dedication. "We take up different orders, including uniforms and T-shirts. Stitching needs focus and precision. I also received training at the Livelihood College to improve my skills," she added.

The centre operates under the Kalpataru Multi-Utility Centre in Serikhedi, where multiple livelihood activities are conducted. District Panchayat Project Manager Vikram Singh said the stitching unit started on a small scale, but has expanded significantly over the years.

Apart from garments, women also stitch saree covers, coats, PPE kits, face masks, and baby accessories based on market demand. While currently six women are working due to fewer orders, more women are engaged whenever demand increases. 

Raipur: A group of women in Serikhedi, on the outskirts of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, have transformed their lives through determination and collective effort, turning a small tailoring initiative into a source of dignity and financial independence. The journey began in 2019 when a few women started a small stitching centre under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

What began as a modest effort has now grown into a well-functioning tailoring unit handling bulk orders. Today, at least six women are working regularly at the centre, earning a stable income through sewing and embroidery.

The tailoring centre, run entirely by women, has become a symbol of self-reliance and empowerment. The group takes up orders for stitching school and college uniforms, as well as T-shirts, bags, and even uniforms for the army and police. The women manage all aspects of the centre, including operations, supervision, and quality control.

Ved Kumari Sahu, a member of the Self-Help Group, said she has been associated with the centre for the past six years. She recalled the initial struggles but said things improved over time. "Now, we do not have to ask anyone for money. The income we earn is enough to support our families," she said. Ved Kumari works from 9 am to 5 pm daily after completing her household chores.

Another member, Ashu Lahre, said the work requires skill and dedication. "We take up different orders, including uniforms and T-shirts. Stitching needs focus and precision. I also received training at the Livelihood College to improve my skills," she added.

The centre operates under the Kalpataru Multi-Utility Centre in Serikhedi, where multiple livelihood activities are conducted. District Panchayat Project Manager Vikram Singh said the stitching unit started on a small scale, but has expanded significantly over the years.

Apart from garments, women also stitch saree covers, coats, PPE kits, face masks, and baby accessories based on market demand. While currently six women are working due to fewer orders, more women are engaged whenever demand increases. 

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TAGGED:

RAIPUR WOMEN SELF HELP GROUP
STITCHING CENTRE UNDER NRLM
NATIONAL RURAL LIVELIHOODS MISSION

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