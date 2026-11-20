Severe frost continued for the third consecutive day in Ooty, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2 degrees Celsius in the Thalaikundha area, bringing intense cold conditions on Friday. Ooty is a town in the Western Ghats mountains, in Tamil Nadu.

Frost, which usually sets in during December and January in the Nilgiris district, has begun earlier than usual this year, in November.

The Thalaikundha stretch on the Ooty-Mysuru road presented a picturesque sight, resembling a snow-covered landscape, as frost covered grass and vehicles parked along the roadside.

Tourists gathered near the Kamaraj Sagar Dam to witness the frost vapour rising from the water.

Many were seen collecting the frost that settled on vehicles and grass and playing with it. Visitors said they had rarely witnessed such intense frost and described Thalaikundha as resembling "Mini Kashmir".